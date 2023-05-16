Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $300.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $288.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.04 and its 200-day moving average is $260.11. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

