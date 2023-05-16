Substratum Trading Down 0.2% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $139,617.31 and approximately $0.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046164 USD and is up 26.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

