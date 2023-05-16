Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $961.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,323,000. Natixis boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

