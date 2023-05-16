Summitry LLC Acquires 3,303 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

