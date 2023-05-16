Summitry LLC Buys 1,738 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $93,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $215.58.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.