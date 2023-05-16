Summitry LLC Buys 981 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.