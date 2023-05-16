Summitry LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 686,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

