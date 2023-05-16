Summitry LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.25. 1,190,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,112. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average of $366.59. The firm has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

