Summitry LLC Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 476,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,448. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

