Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.187 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.03.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.