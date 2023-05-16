Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.22 and last traded at $142.17. 201,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,606,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

