T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

