Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Sells $96,184.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 257,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,071. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $479.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

