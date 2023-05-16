Taika Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Taika Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

