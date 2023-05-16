Taika Capital LP Buys 29,064 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Taika Capital LP increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 473.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

