Taika Capital LP Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.5% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

IBKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,421. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

