Taika Capital LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 738,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

