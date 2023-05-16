Taika Capital LP Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up approximately 4.7% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,614 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 1,301,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

