Tapestry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 3,168 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 1,144,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,451. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

