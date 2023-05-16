Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 108,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $221.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

