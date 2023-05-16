Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

TNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TNK opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.15. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 82.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

