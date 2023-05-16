Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 81,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,093. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

