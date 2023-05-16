Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $530.03 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $530.03 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003453 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,643,222,627 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,273,130,239 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

