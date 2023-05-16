TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $149.06 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $149.06 million and $6.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,652,295 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,148,432 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.