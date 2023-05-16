Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 52,897,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,397,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

