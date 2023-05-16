Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

