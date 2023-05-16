Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 379 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

