The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 7.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,108,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

