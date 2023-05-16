The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.73. 7,947,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,270. The stock has a market cap of $287.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

