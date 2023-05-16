The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

