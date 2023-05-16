The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 193,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,125. The stock has a market cap of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Marcus by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

