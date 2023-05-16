The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 87,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

