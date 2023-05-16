The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lessened by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 8,707,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

