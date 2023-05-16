The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

