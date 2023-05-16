Threshold Trading Down 7.5% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $272.52 million and $4.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,982.53 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0271401 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,348,039.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.