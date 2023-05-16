Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
