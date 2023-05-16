TJX Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 258% compared to the average volume of 8,579 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

