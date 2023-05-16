Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 296,005 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,005 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Schrödinger worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 195,764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 212.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

