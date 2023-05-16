Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 458,402 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 442.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,402 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 60.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

