Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of SM Energy worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

