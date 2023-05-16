Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

