Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,065 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $221.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

