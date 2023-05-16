Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

