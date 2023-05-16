Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 845,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OEC opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

