Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,316,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1,057.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

