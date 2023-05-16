Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,884 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

