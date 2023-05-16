Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,566 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

