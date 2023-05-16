Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 288 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 674.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

