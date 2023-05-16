Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,550 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Plexus worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

