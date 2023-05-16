Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $426.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average of $410.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.90 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

